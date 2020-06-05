Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 7.8%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.68, 531,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 316,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Five Point alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Five Point had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 1,134,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 160,133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Five Point by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,709,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.