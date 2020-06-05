Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 7.8%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.68, 531,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 316,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 1,134,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 160,133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Five Point by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,709,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.