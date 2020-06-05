Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,237 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $123,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $348,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 155,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.11 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Cfra lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

