First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,793 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,629,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 48,268.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,714,010 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 1,020,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 959,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

