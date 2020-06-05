Financial Survey: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) versus Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Youdao and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion 1.68 -$86.40 million ($8.45) -2.96 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $55.65 million 1.15 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) -28.44% -14.28% -9.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Youdao and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 6 0 2.71 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $29.36, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Summary

Youdao beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

