Financial Review: SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) versus Centerstate Bank (NYSE:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Centerstate Bank pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Centerstate Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Centerstate Bank and SunTrust Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerstate Bank $851.39 million 2.46 $225.40 million $2.13 7.92 SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Centerstate Bank. Centerstate Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerstate Bank and SunTrust Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerstate Bank 23.43% 8.41% 1.38% SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

Centerstate Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centerstate Bank and SunTrust Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerstate Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 SunTrust Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40

Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. SunTrust Banks has a consensus target price of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Centerstate Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Centerstate Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.