Financial Contrast: GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) & Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mdu Resources Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Mdu Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% Mdu Resources Group 5.87% 11.47% 4.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Mdu Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.55 -$167.93 million $0.01 113.00 Mdu Resources Group $5.34 billion 0.84 $335.45 million $1.69 13.20

Mdu Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. Mdu Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Mdu Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mdu Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and Mdu Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mdu Resources Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.24%. Mdu Resources Group has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Mdu Resources Group.

Summary

Mdu Resources Group beats GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it served 143,022 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 184 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It serves 957,727 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 339 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also offers cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete and cement in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

