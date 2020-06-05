Financial Comparison: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus Internap (NYSE:INAP)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -69.71% -51.80% -25.08% Internap -27.36% N/A -11.02%

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Internap shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Internap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.55 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -11.49 Internap $317.37 million 0.01 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.03

Internap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 Internap 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. Internap has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 13,429.41%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

Internap beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

