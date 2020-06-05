Financial Comparison: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & UPD (NASDAQ:UPDC)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of UPD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AdaptHealth and UPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41% UPD N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and UPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.40 -$15.00 million $0.30 54.50 UPD $10,000.00 N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

UPD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and UPD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 UPD 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than UPD.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPD has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats UPD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

UPD Company Profile

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods. The company was formerly known as Esio Water & Beverage Development Corp. and changed its name to UPD Holding Corp. in December 2015. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Reno, Nevada. As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Record STREET Brewing Company.

