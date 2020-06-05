Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

FAST stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

