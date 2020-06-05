Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 458.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Fastenal worth $123,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.