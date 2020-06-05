FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $293.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $310.38 and last traded at $310.01, with a volume of 2514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.97.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

