Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $89.14, 6,046,289 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 4,256,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

