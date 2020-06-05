Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

