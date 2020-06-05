Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

ES stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

