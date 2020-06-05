Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.