Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

