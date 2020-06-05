Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,496,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,873. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

