Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Replimune Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.33. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Replimune Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

