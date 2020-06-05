Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hecla Mining’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

