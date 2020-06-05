Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $21.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $21.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.89. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.11.

EQIX opened at $665.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $677.74 and its 200-day moving average is $613.38. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $718.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

