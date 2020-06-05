Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $167.39 and last traded at $171.56, 33,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 966,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.12.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

