Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

