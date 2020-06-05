Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE EVC opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.35. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 89,412 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 381.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

