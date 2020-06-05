Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) fell 6.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $53.32, 6,431,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,581,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Specifically, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,578,476 shares of company stock valued at $820,872,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

