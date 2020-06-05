Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 338,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

