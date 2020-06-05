Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 122.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

