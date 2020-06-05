Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.80

Press coverage about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ERJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE ERJ opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

