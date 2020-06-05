Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 610 ($8.02). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.20 ($9.17).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 693 ($9.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.08. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 10,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

