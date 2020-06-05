Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECM. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.02) price objective (down from GBX 775 ($10.19)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.20 ($9.17).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 693 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 585.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 619.08. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

