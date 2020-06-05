Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 660 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.02) price target (down previously from GBX 775 ($10.19)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.20 ($9.17).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 693 ($9.12) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.08.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

