Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Trading Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $57.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eldorado Resorts traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $38.88, approximately 7,425,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,879,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERI. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,027 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.