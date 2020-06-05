Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,535,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $624,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00.

Elastic stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,277,000. Valinor Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

