Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,535,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 4th, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $624,900.00.
- On Thursday, April 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00.
Elastic stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,277,000. Valinor Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
