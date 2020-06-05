Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,950 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,447. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

