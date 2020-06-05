El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $513.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.64.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

