Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.50

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 253.89 ($3.34), with a volume of 218795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.31).

The company has a market capitalization of $805.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

