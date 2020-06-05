eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.40

News headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted eBay’s analysis:

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.