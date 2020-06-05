eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

