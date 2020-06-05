Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
ENX opened at $11.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
