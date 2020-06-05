Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

ENX opened at $11.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

