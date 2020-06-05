Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $12.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

