Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $12.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.58.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
