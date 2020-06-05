EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 18th

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

EATON VANCE FR/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.