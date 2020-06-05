Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $12.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.90.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

