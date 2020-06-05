Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $43.75 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.