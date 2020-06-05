Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 804 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Colfax were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 10,323.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $24,529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colfax by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 352,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth $6,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, Director Liam Kelly acquired 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

