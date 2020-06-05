Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 752 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $309,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,025. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.