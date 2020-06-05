Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,944 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

