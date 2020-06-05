Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 34,160 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $7,548,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:PWR opened at $41.02 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

