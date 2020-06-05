Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 10,147 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

