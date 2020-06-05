Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,816 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 917.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

