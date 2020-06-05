Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 334.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after acquiring an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $44,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

